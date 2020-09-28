SAPD: Man shot while inside east-side church

Police said "some sort of gunbattle ensued" about 50 yards away from the church, and a stray bullet went through the wall.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while inside an east-side church, but officers don't believe he was the target, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Commerce Street at Victory Gospel Church.

Police said "some sort of gunbattle ensued" about 50 yards away from the church, and a stray bullet went through the wall. The bullet hit the man, who is in his 40s, in the buttox, authorities said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury. There were also bullet holes in multiple homes and vehicles nearby.

Police found multiple calibers of shell casings, so authorities believe there was more than one shooter. No arrests have been reported.