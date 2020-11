The victim told police he was driving when someone in a blue Mustang pulled up next to him and fired a shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while driving on the west side, and authorities are still searching for the gunman, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of SW Loop 410.

The victim told police he was driving when someone in a blue Mustang pulled up next to him and fired a shot. He was grazed in the shoulder, police said.

The Mustang sped off and the man parked at a motel to call for help.