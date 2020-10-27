SAPD: Man shot, walks home to get help

Police said victim was inside another home down the street when an altercation took place, leading to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting victim in his 30s was able to walk home and get help after a bullet hit his hand, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Ybarra near South Brazos Street.

The man walked home with his injury and his wife called authorities. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

No arrests were reported but SAPD said they are investigating.