SAPD: Man shot six times while walking home from convenience store

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot six times on the west side and investigators have not determined why the shooting took place, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Acme Road and Enid Street.

Police said a man in his early 40s had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was walking home from a convenience store when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside shot him, authorities said.