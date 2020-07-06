SAPD: Man shot six times while walking home from convenience store

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot six times on the west side and investigators have not determined why the shooting took place, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Acme Road and Enid Street.
Police said a man in his early 40s had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was walking home from a convenience store when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside shot him, authorities said.
The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. A suspect description was not reported.