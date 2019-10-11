SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot early Sunday morning after a fight at a north-side night club turned violent.

San Antonio Police said two men started fighting around 2 a.m. in the Love Nightclub near Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

The fight escalated in the parking lot when someone inside a vehicle started firing shorts towards the men, police said.

Authorities said one man was hit in the stomach and taken to University Hospital in serious condition. No arrests were reported and the shooter was not identified.