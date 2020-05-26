SAPD: Man shot multiple times; suspect tells police it was self-defense

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a suspect's home and the suspect told authorities he shot him out of self-defense, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Southcross Boulevard near South Park Mall.
Police said the suspect and his father are claiming self-defense, saying that the victim showed up "causing problems" and threatened them with a weapon.
The victim was taken Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
SAPD said there was no weapon found and the suspect was taken into custody. Authorities told KENS 5 the altercation could have been over a woman. The identities of the victim and the suspect were not reported.