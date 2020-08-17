SAPD: Man shot, killed outside northwest-side home

Police said the 19-year-old victim went outside to meet someone for an unknown reason when he was shot several times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed outside a northwest-side home just feet away from his fiancé, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Meadow Range near Grissom Road.

Police said the 19-year-old victim went outside to meet someone for an unknown reason. He was then shot several times by the suspect and passed away at the scene.