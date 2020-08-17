SAPD: Man shot, killed outside northwest-side home

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed outside a northwest-side home just feet away from his fiancé, San Antonio police said.
The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Meadow Range near Grissom Road.
Police said the 19-year-old victim went outside to meet someone for an unknown reason. He was then shot several times by the suspect and passed away at the scene.
Police are searching for the gunman who is believed to be an 18-year-old man. Authorities said the man's fiancé heard the shots but did not see the shooting.