SAPD: Man shot, killed on northeast-side road

Authorities are searching for witnesses, but so far, people have only reported hearing the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the northeast side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 17400 block of Judson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a Dodge Charger in the southbound lanes with bullet holes.

The driver of the car had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are searching for witnesses, but so far, people have only reported hearing the shooting, not seeing it.