SAN ANTONIO — An argument led to a man being shot and killed in the middle of a street, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Rivas Street near Woodlawn Lake.

Police said they were called by several neighbors complaining of a loud disturbance.

Authorities said the victim was shot during a heated argument and died shortly after Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The suspect has not been caught.

