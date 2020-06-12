SAPD: Man shot, killed in northeast-side apartment complex parking lot

Police said, "This shooting has left us perplexed."

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in a northeast-side apartment complex parking lot, and a suspect has not been caught, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened after midnight Sunday at the Banyan Tree Apartments in the 8100 block of Cross Creek, police said.

When SAPD arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot. Emergency Medical Services attempted life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

Police said, "This shooting has left us perplexed." As of Sunday morning, no witnesses have come forward, but multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact SAPD.