SAPD: Man shot, killed at house party on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at a house party on the northwest side, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 18700 block of Real Ridge Drive near Crownridge Canyon Park.

Police said at least two shots were fired and one person was hit. The victim, a man whose identity has not been reported, collapsed and was pronounced dead on the back porch of the home.

Authorities are interviewing multiple witnesses as they attempt to piece together what led up to the shooting. Homicide detectives were notified.

No other injuries were reported.