SAPD: Man shot in the face in recording studio

Police said victim met up with the suspect, and for an unknown reason, the suspect shot the man in the face.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot in the face in a recording studio on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday behind a house in the 5300 block of Ghost Hawk.

Police said victim met up with the suspect, and for an unknown reason, the suspect shot the man in the face.

The suspect left the recording studio on foot and the authorities say they could face charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.