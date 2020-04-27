SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot in the arm after a car chased him down and started shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Commerce Street.

Police said a silver car chased the man and started shooting from inside the vehicle at his car, firing 15 or more shots.

The victim made it about a block before crashing into a pole. He then flagged a passing VIA bus for help, police said.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect has not been caught.

