SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men who allegedly opened fire at a man standing in his front yard.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Paso Hondo on the east side.

Police said two men drove up to the home, pulled out guns and began shooting.

The man standing in the yard was shot in the arm and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, police said.