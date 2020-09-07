SAPD: Man shot in head while driving with friends on Loop 410

SAPD said the passengers in the car were being "uncooperative."

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the head while driving with friends on Loop 410, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said the front passenger of the car, a man in his early 20s, was shot through the front windshield and hit in the head.

After the shooting, the driver drove to a gas station at the intersection of 410 and Culebra Road to call police.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

SAPD said the passengers in the car were being "uncooperative," only saying that another car drove up to them and shot them while they were moving.