SAPD: Man shot in chest while standing outside bar

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the chest and a trail of bullet casings were found nearby, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on East Southcross and Pecan Valley Drive in front of a bar.

Police said details are limited, but they believe a driver of a blue pickup truck drove by and started shooting. The man was standing in front of the bar on Pecan Valley Drive and was hit by a bullet.

SAPD says they don't think he was an intended target. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.