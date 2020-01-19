SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on the city's west side.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station in the 10500 block of Culebra Road.

Two vehicles pulled into the gas station parking lot. Police said an argument started between two people and one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was shot three times; once in the chest and twice in the leg, police said.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the Texas Med Clinic off Highway 1604 by an unknown driver.

The victim was treated at the clinic until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

