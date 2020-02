SAN ANTONIO — A shooting at a hotel on the west side sent one man to a hospital, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Monday at the Oyo Hotel in the 100 block of Valley Hi Drive near Lackland Air Force Base.

A man was shot in the shoulder and the wrist, and police said it may have started as a robbery.

Authorities also said the man had "some type of head injury." He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported.