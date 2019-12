SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed on the city's east side and authorities have a suspect in custody, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Commerce Street.

Police said two men and a woman were in an apartment on Commerce when an argument broke out and one man in his 30s was shot multiple times.

The suspect was detained on Hammond Avenue after the incident took place.