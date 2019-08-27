SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the east side and the suspect is still at large.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Monday on North Polaris and East Crockett Street near the AT&T Center.

Witnesses said they were talking to the victim when the suspect walked up and fired several shots. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities said the suspect may have fled in a vehicle parked around the block. If you have any information, you are urged to call police.