Man shoots at suspect who was attempting to steal vehicle, police say

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and authorities do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

SAN ANTONIO — A man shot at suspect who was attempting to steal his vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Crestway Drive on the city's northeast side.

Police said the owner of the BMW parked at a gas station and went inside to get some snacks. When he walked out, he saw the suspect reportedly attempting to steal his car.

That's then the vehicle owner shot at the suspect. The person trying to steal the vehicle was hit once in the arm and once in the leg. Police said they wrecked the BMW.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and authorities do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

As of right now, there are no charges expected against the vehicle owner. The suspect will more than likely face vehicle theft charges.

No other injuries were reported.