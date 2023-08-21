SAPD: Man shoots at roommate over personal belongings

An arrest affidavit said Clarence Price shot at his roommate twice on August 19.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said Clarence Price shot at his roommate twice over the 68-year-old man's belongings.

A San Antonio man sent his roommate a strong and criminal warning about his personal effects. An arrest affidavit said Clarence Price shot at his roommate twice on August 19.

The 38-year-old victim told police he was asleep when Price stood in his doorway and told him not to touch his property or he would kill him. According to the victim, Price pulled out a gun, shot at him and missed.

Police said the victim scrambled from his bed into an adjacent bedroom and Price opened fire again. The 68-year-old missed his roommate a second and left the residence.

Investigators said the victim tried following Price until he couldn't see him any longer. Police said they found a bullet hole in the man's bedroom and a spent casing.

Price was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond is set at $40,000.

