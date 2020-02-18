SAN ANTONIO — A man said he was walking his dog when he was jumped and stabbed, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of The Park on Bandera Apartments in the 2000 block of Bandera Road.

Police said they found the 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, outside with his dog. He was rushed to University Hospital.

Authorities said an unknown number of suspects attempted to rob the man, then stabbed him three times; twice in the torso and once in the back.

No arrests have been reported.

