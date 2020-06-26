SAPD: Man robbed, shot while leaving east-side home

SAN ANTONIO — A man was robbed and shot while leaving an east-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hub Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.
Police said the man in his 30s was walking when a suspect he knew demanded his wallet and phone. The victim refused, took off running and the suspect fired one shot, grazing the victim's head and hitting his ear, police said.
The suspect took of in a grey or silver car, but authorities have not reported an arrest. The victim was treated for his wound at the scene.