SAPD: Man robbed, shot while leaving east-side home

The suspect took of in a grey or silver car, but authorities have not reported an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was robbed and shot while leaving an east-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hub Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the man in his 30s was walking when a suspect he knew demanded his wallet and phone. The victim refused, took off running and the suspect fired one shot, grazing the victim's head and hitting his ear, police said.