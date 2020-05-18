SAPD: Man robbed at gunpoint at southwest-side gas station

The man was sitting in his car when the suspect got in, pulled out a gun and demanded he drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was trying to fill up his car with gas when he was robbed at gunpoint, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of SW Military Drive near Pearsall Park.

Police said the man was trying to get gas, then realized the gas station was closed. He sat in his car for a few minutes and that's when an unknown male suspect opened the backseat door, got inside, pulled out a gun and demanded him to drive.

SAPD said the victim complied and the suspect then demanded items from his vehicle. The suspect grabbed the items and took off on food at 103 Prospect Street, just a few blocks down the road from the gas station.