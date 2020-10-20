SAPD: Man pulls Taser, gun on store clerk after refusing to pay for items

After multiple attempts to purchase the items, police said the man grabbed the two bags of items and walked out of the store.

SAN ANTONIO — A store clerk was threatened with a Taser and a gun during a west-side robbery, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at a Dollar General in the 7800 block of Marbach Road.

Police said a man walked into the store, grabbed some items and attempted to check out. He tried using multiple debit cards, but each declined.

The store clerk came out and confronted him, and that's when the suspect pulled out a Taser and dry fired it at the clerk. He also threatened him with a gun before he took off, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, SAPD has not found the suspect.