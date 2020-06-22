x
local

SAPD: Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into southwest-side fence

Police said the driver was not injured he may face Driving While Intoxicated charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver had to be rescued after crashing into a fence on the southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Medina Base Road.

Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, was driving east on Medina Base when he lost control, rolled multiple times and crashed into the fence.

The driver was not injured but SAPD said he exhibited signs of intoxication and may face Driving While Intoxicated charges.

No others injuries were reported.

