SAPD: Man leads police on pursuit after committing two robberies

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after a police chase ended on the city's northwest side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident started around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and ended on Callaghan and Babcock Road.

Police said earlier in the day, the suspect committed two downtown robberies minutes apart from each other. He then took off and police searched the area until a patrol officer spotted his vehicle.

The suspect took off after the officer attempted to pull him over, SAPD said.

The pursuit lasted around 10 to 15 minutes before the suspect crashed his car into another vehicle on Callaghan Road. After the suspect crashed, police said he took off on foot, but did not get very far before officers caught up with him.

The man was arrested and charged with robbery and evading arrest. Other charges are pending.

The driver who was hit by the suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. SAPD said the suspect was not injured.

