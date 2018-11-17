SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at a popular north side bar early Saturday morning, police say.

According to a San Antonio police sergeant, the shooting happened around 1 AM inside Chasers Sports Bar & Lounge, near Blanco and West Aves.

Police did not know what led to the shooting. Witnesses say the gunman was a man dressed in red.

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting. Two people with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital after the shooting, but police would not say if they were involved.

