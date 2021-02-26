SAPD: Man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into tree

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 40s was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Caliza Drive and Marin Hills.

Police said the man was driving when he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a tree. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

The driver was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The road was shut down in both directions for around two hours while authorities investigated.