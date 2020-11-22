SAPD: Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in chest

A resident reportedly found the unconscious man on the porch and called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed near downtown, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s or 40s with multiple stab wounds to his chest, lying on the front porch of a home.

A resident reportedly found the unconscious man on the porch and called for help. It is unclear if the resident and that man knew each other. It's also unclear if the man was stabbed on the porch, or somewhere in the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been reported.