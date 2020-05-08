SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the face

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the face, but San Antonio police say it's not clear who shot him or why.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall.
Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, showed up to his friend's motel room at the Star Inn Motel with a gunshot wound.
The friend tried to drive the man to a hospital, then pulled over on Babcock Road where an ambulance met them.
The victim was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition. Officers say it's not clear where the shooting happened. The victim's friend told police he did not witness the shooting.