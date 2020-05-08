SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the face

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, showed up to his friend's motel room at the Star Inn Motel with a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the face, but San Antonio police say it's not clear who shot him or why.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall.

The friend tried to drive the man to a hospital, then pulled over on Babcock Road where an ambulance met them.