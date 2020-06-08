SAPD: Man hospitalized after vehicle flips several times

Police said driver, a man in his 20s, was driving westbound on 410 when he exited the roadway into the center of the median.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious injuries after his vehicle flipped multiple times, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on 410 and Southton Road on the city's southeast side.

Police said driver, a man in his 20s, was driving westbound on 410 when he exited the roadway into the center of the median.

Authorities said his vehicle flipped multiple times, but he was able to crawl out of the car.

No other injuries were reported and police say it is unclear if alcohol was a factor.