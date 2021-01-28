SAPD: Man hospitalized after neighbor shoots him in the leg

Police said a man was banging on the wall, and another neighbor came out to confront him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting west of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pinto Street at a duplex.

Police said a man was banging on the wall, and another neighbor came out to confront him.

That's when the man who was allegedly banging on the wall shot the neighbor in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter was taken into custody and no charges have been filed as of Thursday morning.