SAPD: Man hospitalized after being shot through motel window

SAN ANTONIO — A man staying at a Motel 6 was shot through the window of his room, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10.
Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the shoulder. Authorities said the victim was not being cooperative, but said a single shot was fired outside of his room window.
A suspect description was not reported but authorities were talking to witnesses. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and no other injuries were reported.