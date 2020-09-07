SAPD: Man hospitalized after being shot through motel window

Authorities said the victim was not being cooperative, but said a single shot was fired outside of his room window.

SAN ANTONIO — A man staying at a Motel 6 was shot through the window of his room, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10.

