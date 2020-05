Employees refused to give the cash to the suspect, so he took off empty-handed, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Employees at Fred's Fish Fry were shaken up after a man wearing a ski mask attempted to rob the restaurant, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on 300 Somerset Road.

Police said a man wearing a ski mask walked in with a gun and demanded money. Employees refused to give the cash to the suspect, so he took off empty-handed, authorities said.