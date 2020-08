Police said multiple witnesses saw the man jump into traffic and get hit by a car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a car on the north side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday on Loop 410 East and Vance Jackson Road.

Police said multiple witnesses saw the man jump into traffic and get hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle who hit the man is not facing any charges.

SAPD said the incident "could possible be a suicide."