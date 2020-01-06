x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

SAPD: Man dies after being shot at over 100 times

Police said six to eight men opened fire on the victim. They have not been caught.

SAN ANTONIO — An east-side man was shot and killed while standing in front of his home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Action Lane. 

Police said a 49-year-old man was shot multiple times. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities said six to eight men were seen pulling up in two vehicles outside the victim's home; a white car and a white SUV. They got out of the vehicles and opened fire on the victim, police said.

Over 100 shots were fired.

The suspects sped off and have not been caught.

RELATED: Semi truck driver who barreled through I-35W George Floyd protest arrested, no injuries reported

RELATED: Shooting in traffic on southeast side sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RELATED: San Marcos police looking for fatal shooting suspect