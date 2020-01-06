SAPD: Man dies after being shot at over 100 times

SAN ANTONIO — An east-side man was shot and killed while standing in front of his home, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Action Lane.
Police said a 49-year-old man was shot multiple times. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.
Authorities said six to eight men were seen pulling up in two vehicles outside the victim's home; a white car and a white SUV. They got out of the vehicles and opened fire on the victim, police said.
Over 100 shots were fired.
The suspects sped off and have not been caught.
