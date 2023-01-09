SAPD: Man dead after being pinned in between his truck and guard rail on highway

Officers don't know why the man was out of his truck and on the side of the road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after his vehicle rolled forward and pinned him in between the guard rail and his truck on the north side of town.

San Antonio Police responded to Loop 410 at the Fredericksburg Road exit just after midnight Friday morning for reports of a man pinned by his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man pinned in between his truck and a guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police say the man was out of his vehicle on the side of the road when his truck rolled forward and pinned him. Officers don't know why the man was out of his truck and on the side of the road. A witness remained on the scene and provided a statement to police about what they saw happen.



No other injuries were reported.

