SAPD: Man breaks into fourth floor apartment from balcony; neighbor kills him

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after he broke into a fourth floor apartment from the balcony, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at The Flats at Big Tex apartments in 400 block of Blue Star downtown.

Police said a man in his 20s or 30s allegedly broke into a man's apartment from the fourth floor balcony. It is unknown how the suspect got onto the balcony, but he busted down the door.

The apartment owner called his neighbor for help, and that's when the neighbor confronted the suspect, then shot them multiple times in the doorway of the apartment unit.

The suspect was pronounced dead, and was reported to have been holding a gun.

The apartment owner and the neighbor were detained and taken in for questioning. It is unknown if they'll face any charges at this time. A motive for the break-in was not reported.