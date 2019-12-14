SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they have fingerprints and surveillance video linking a 19-year-old man to an armed carjacking.

Police say Joey Gomez is the gun-toting man who stole a pickup truck loaded with sound equipment on the southwest side back in September.

A few days later, police say they recovered the truck, and the prints and ID they found led them to a pawn shop where they found the stolen sound gear.

The victim ID'd Gomez with surveillance video from the pawnshop. Gomez remains jailed under a bond of $150,000.