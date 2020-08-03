SAN ANTONIO — A woman who is 23 weeks pregnant showed police red welts on her neck from an assault.

That led San Antonio Police to arrest 27-year old Todd Slussler and charge him with assault of a pregnant person.

The victim says she was attacked in her closet and fell to the ground to escape a choking incident.

Slussler remains jailed on a $10,000.

RELATED: Argument leads to shooting on the southwest side, policy say

RELATED: SAPD: Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by suspected drunk driver

RELATED: One dead, 18 others injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side

RELATED: Reward for Julia Mann increased to $20,000 | Teen has been missing since Feb. 20

RELATED: Details revealed on trio of sex assault cases