SAPD: Man barricades himself inside home after allegedly shooting another man

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of shooting another man after a dispute is now in a standoff with officers on the east side.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Elkhunter Trail near China Grove.
Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and authorities then went to the suspect's last known location. Before seeing the suspect, they heard a single gunshot come from the home.
As of 12:15 p.m., officers have not been able to make contact with the suspect. The victim is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital. Their relationship is unknown at this time.
Authorities said they have seen motion inside the home and are repeatedly asking him to come outside with his hands up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
