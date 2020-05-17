SAPD: Man barricades himself inside home after allegedly shooting another man

Authorities then went to the suspect's last known location. Before seeing the suspect, they heard a single gunshot come from the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of shooting another man after a dispute is now in a standoff with officers on the east side.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Elkhunter Trail near China Grove.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and authorities then went to the suspect's last known location. Before seeing the suspect, they heard a single gunshot come from the home.

As of 12:15 p.m., officers have not been able to make contact with the suspect. The victim is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they have seen motion inside the home and are repeatedly asking him to come outside with his hands up.