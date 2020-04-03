SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two roommates ended with one of the men cutting the other with a machete, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ashland Drive on the city's northeast side.

Police said the two men in their 50s got into a fight for an unknown reason. One of the men grabbed a machete and cut the other, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been caught. The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

