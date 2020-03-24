SAN ANTONIO — An ongoing fight between a couple led to the boyfriend trying to burn her mother's house down, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Southern Bluff on the city's east side.

Police said when they arrived, they saw smoke and heard screaming inside the home.

Authorities were able to break the locked front door and enter the home to put out a carpet fire.

Police said three people were in the home — a man and woman in their 40s and the woman's mother. They said the couple was arguing throughout the day.

When they went to the girlfriend's mother's house, the argument continued, leading to the man threatening to kill the women, lighting the carpet on fire with the intention to burn down the house, police said.

The San Antonio Fire Department was able to use machinery to ventilate the home of heavy smoke. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.

RELATED: Man killed, three young boys injured when car going high speeds veers off road

RELATED: SAPD: Pickaxe-wielding man shot dead after confronting officer

RELATED: San Marcos Police officer struck by vehicle exiting patrol car on I-35

RELATED: 'We will overcome this challenge': City issues order to stay home, work safe