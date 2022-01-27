SAPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen on west side

Natalie Martinez was last seen January 21 in the 6000 block of West Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Natalie Martinez who was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 6000 block of West Commerce, police say.

Martinez is described as a 5'4 Hispanic female weighing 200 pounds with straight shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Officials say she has a diagnosed medical condition.