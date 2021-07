Renee Rangel, 46, was last seen at the 500 block of Crestview Dr, San Antonio, TX, in a White, 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen early Monday morning.

Renee Rangel, 46, was last seen at the 500 block of Crestview Dr, San Antonio, TX, in a white, 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.