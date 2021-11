SAPD says that Nevaeh Mayo was last seen on the 10000 block of Cosmos Canyon wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in October.

SAPD says that Nevaeh Mayo was last seen on the 10000 block of Cosmos Canyon wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Authorities described Mayo as 5'2" and 115 pounds, with curly, shoulder-length hair.