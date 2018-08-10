SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing a truck with a 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old inside on the north side overnight.

SAPD said the truck owner kept his truck running with the kids inside before going upstairs to the Park at West apartments in the 11800 block of West Avenue just before 1 am Monday. The suspect is said to have hopped inside and sped off with both kids in the back seat.

The truck owner's sister hopped into her car and attempted to chase the suspect after seeing what happened.

The suspect dropped the 4-year-old girl off at another apartment complex nearby and the 7-year-old boy at the Valero gas station near Churchill High School on Blanco Road.

The sister spotted the stolen truck traveling near the Walmart on Blanco Road and Vista View and continued down Braesview.

She told police the suspect ditched the truck at Belair Flats and Bedford Stage in a subdivision off Braesview. The suspect reportedly fled on foot from there.

No arrests have been made at this time.

