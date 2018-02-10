SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men accused of pulling a knife and stealing beer from a southeast-side gas station in September.

The topless pair is caught on camera at the Murphy Express in the 2500 block of Southeast Military Drive on September 19.

Witnesses told police one of the men grabbed an 18-pack of beer. After he was confronted, witnesses said he pulled a knife and fled the location.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on the suspects contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

